Serbian defense minister to attend RS Day events Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin will head a Serbian MoD delegation at Tuesday's marking of January 9, the day of the Serb Republic (RS). Source: B92 Monday, January 8, 2018 | 16:17

The events will be held in Banja Luka, the largest town of the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

According to the Serbian MoD, Vulin will first attend a gathering to award an RS decoration to former Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, who now heads the National Council for Cooperation with Russia and China.



Later, Vulin will watch a ceremonial march-past in Krajina Square.



The marking of RS Day will conclude with a formal gathering at Banja Luka's Borik sports venue.