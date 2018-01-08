Politics Ruling SNS now reportedly swaying toward early elections Ahead of Wednesday's SNS Presidency session, a Belgrade daily writes that a large number of the ruling party's officials want early parliamentary elections. Source: B92, Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Monday, January 8, 2018 | 11:26 Tweet The printing of ballot papers (Tanjug, file, illustration purposes)

The loudest and the most influential among them is SNS Presidency member and Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic.

In favor of holding local elections in Belgrade and early parliamentary elections at the same time is another cabinet member and one of the deputy PMs, Zorana Mihajlovic, Vecernje Novosti is reporting on Monday.



Two and a half months ago, the party's presidency, and then its main board, voted 500 to 4 against the idea.



According to the newspaper, one of the main arguments used by those who now support it is said to be "the atmosphere and the frequent incidents in the National Assembly."



Another is that if elections were to be held simultaneously in March at both levels, the next electoral cycle in 2022 would see voting at all levels: local, parliamentary, and presidential.



The local ballot in Belgrade is expected to be announced in late January, and scheduled for between March 4 and 18. Whether voters will also elect a new Assembly on that day depends on the "package" that the ruling parties will choose for the Belgrade elections, the newspaper writes.



SNS leader and President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he was not in favor of early parliamentary elections, but remarked during the Christmas holiday in Serbia this past weekend that it was "possible that his proposal would be outvoted."