Politics Minister wants to know what PM thinks about Russian Center Zorana Mihajlovic says that "only Serbia's interest is important" when it comes to the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center staff's status. Source: Beta Friday, January 5, 2018 | 09:52 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

The cabinet minister, who also serves as one of the deputy prime ministers, said this was important, rather than "using the toptic to score points for other purposes."

Mihajlovic told the Vecernje Novosti newspaper that she "first expected the opinion of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic" concerning the status of the Russian humanitarians.



"I believe her to be best informed, and what she will be able to, with good assessment, in one of the future sessions present the position to us, the members of the government, which will be the basis for making a decision," Mihajlovic said.



The daily writes that the government will make this decision in June.



Some ministers, among them Nenad Popovic, are asking that the Russians in Nis be granted diplomatic status.