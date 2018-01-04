Politics Perhaps we could have KLA trials in Kosovo - Haradinaj Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj says he "doesn't know what will happen to the initiative to repeal the law on Specialist Chambers (for KLA crimes)." Source: Tanjug, unmikonline.org Thursday, January 4, 2018 | 14:13 Tweet (EPA, file)

However, in case it reaches the Kosovo Assembly and gets its endorsement, the government would respect it, Tanjug quoted him as saying on Thursday, citing the Pristina-based website Indeksonline.

"Kosovo cannot and should not escape justice, be it local or other, but it should have an alternative, for instance have the trials take place in Kosovo (instead of in The Hague) which would be realistic,” Haradinaj, a former KLA commander, said.



He "admitted that the repealing of the law would have repercussions in Kosovo’s relations with international community but he also said his party, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), continues to oppose the court as it did when it was originally voted."



In a text entitled, "Haradinaj: Kosovo cannot escape justice," the UNMIK media monitoring website cited Indeksonline and the daily Zeri to report that the Kosovo prime minister said there had been "too many judicial proceedings, starting with UNMIK, ICTY, EULEX and now another one is really too much."



"Only Kosovo is being treated this way and it was a victim. Now imagine, we are turning out to be more monstrous than all the rest in the legal aspect,” Haradinaj said, and added that he "considered the statement of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) officials that all post war killings will be resolved by this court not to be true as the mandate of specialist chambers only extends so far as 2000."



“The idea of indicting someone from the KLA so that someone else comes to power is also not grounded. Normally if someone from the KLA is affected, they will leave them in power not to anger them anymore.”



Earlier in the day, the opposition Self-Determination Movement announced that they would vote for abolishment of the Law on Special Court.



Rexhep Selimi, a member of the Kosovo Assembly from this party "explained their absence at the meeting of the Assembly Chairmanship by saying that over 40 signatures of MPs are more important than the meetings of the Chairmanship to call a session."



He added that the initiative to abolish the Court should have come from the government or the president, however, according to him, they are using individuals and other ways to reach this.