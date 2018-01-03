Politics Poll: President is highest-rated state official Asked to rate his performance in office on a scale of one to five, citizens have given President Aleksandar Vucic an average of 4.1. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 3, 2018 | 13:15 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

This is according to a poll conducted by the Politika daily and the Faktor Plus pollster, published on Wednesday, and cited by Tanjug.

Respondents were also asked to rate prime minister Ana Brnabic and members of her cabinet, and gave Brnabic the second highest mark - 3.1.



Interior and foreign ministers Nebojsa Stefanovic and Ivica Dacici follow with 2.8 each, while Rasim Ljajic, Zorana Mihajlovic, Milan Krkobabic, Nenad Popovic and Zlatibor Loncar finished in the 2.5-2.7 range.



Dusan Vujovic, Aleksandar Vulin, Jadranka Joksimovic, Goran Knezevic, Branislav Nedimovic, Goran Trivan, Aleksandar Antic, Nela Kuburovic, Vanja Udovicic, Vladan Vukosavljevic, Slavica Djukic-Dejanovic and Zoran Djordjevic were all rated below 2.5.



Education Minister Mladen Sarcevic received the lowest mark - 2.1.



Respondents were also asked to rate the performance of former President Tomislav Nikolic during his years in office from 2012 until 2017, and gave him a 2.5.



If early parliamentary elections were to be held now, the ruling SNS would win 53 percent, the same poll has shown.



In the upcoming local elections in Belgrade, the SNS without the Socialists (SPS) would win 39.1 percent of votes, followed by a coalition of the Movement of Free Citizens, the People's Party and Dragan Djilas (15.6 percent), a coalition of the Democratic Party, the New Party and the Social Democratic Party (6.8 percent) and the Luka Maksimovic Citizens' Group and the SPS with 5.8 percent of votes each.