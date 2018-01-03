Politics "At this pace, Serbia will close EU chapters in 12 years" Former Deputy PM Suzana Grubjesic is back in the public life with her appointment as the general secretary of the European Movement in Serbia. Source: Beta Wednesday, January 3, 2018 | 09:24 Tweet (Getty Images, file)

Grubjesic told the daily Danas that if the current pace continued, it would take Serbia six years to open all chapters in EU accession negotiations and 12 years to close them - as only 12 chapters have been opened in four years, with two temporarily closed.

"It is therefore important to speed up the process so that by 2023 we close all the chapters and sign the EU accession treaty, which the states would ratify over a year and a half, or two," Grubjesic said.



She added that all this was under the assumption that the EU will come out with an enlargement strategy in February which would specify 2025 as the year of possible admission to membership of two Western Balkan countries, which have made greatest strides in the integration process - Serbia and Montenegro.



Grubjesic assessed that the biggest obstacle for this was the dialogue with Pristina, "which, according to some scenarios, should be completed by the end of the mandate of Federica Mogherini, that is, by the end of 2019."



The former deputy PM in charge of EU integration also said that another obstacle was chapters 23 and 24, which concern the judiciary and fundamental rights - justice, freedom and security.