Politics 0

Vucic tweets his gratitude to Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Putin on Thursday tweeted a message of gratitude to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Source: Tanjug
Putin and Vucic are seen in Moscow last week (Serbian President's Office, file)
Putin and Vucic are seen in Moscow last week (Serbian President's Office, file)

Vucic thanked Putin and Russia for their hospitality during his visit to Moscow last week.

"We are grateful to President Putin and the Russian Federation for the exceptional hospitality given to our delegation during the visit to Moscow," Vucic wrote on Twitter.

The president also linked to an article on his website about the meeting in Belgrade on Wednesday with Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin, who handed him Putin's letter with holiday greetings.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 3082 go to page