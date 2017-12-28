Politics Vucic tweets his gratitude to Putin Serbian President Aleksandar Putin on Thursday tweeted a message of gratitude to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 28, 2017 | 11:53 Tweet Putin and Vucic are seen in Moscow last week (Serbian President's Office, file)

Vucic thanked Putin and Russia for their hospitality during his visit to Moscow last week.

"We are grateful to President Putin and the Russian Federation for the exceptional hospitality given to our delegation during the visit to Moscow," Vucic wrote on Twitter.

Захвални смо председнику Путину и Руској Федерацији на изузетном гостопримству које је пружено нашој делегацији приликом посете Москви. https://t.co/IuwykK1twi — Александар Вучић (@avucic) December 28, 2017

The president also linked to an article on his website about the meeting in Belgrade on Wednesday with Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin, who handed him Putin's letter with holiday greetings.