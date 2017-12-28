Politics Kosovo PM's brother threatens with "activation of KLA" Member of the Kosovo Assembly Daut Haradinaj says that "the first arrest for the special court" would "activate" the former KLA ("Kosovo Liberation Army.") Source: RTS Thursday, December 28, 2017 | 09:47 Tweet (Screen capture, file)

The brother of the Kosovo Prime Minister is mentioned as one of the first former members of the KLA to be brought before the Specialist Chambers, set up to deal with the crimes committed by the KLA during and after the war in Kosovo.

Daut Haradinaj told the Kosova Klan TV on Wednesday that political parties in Kosovo "should have thought about the special court in 2015, instead of voting in favor of the formation of that tribunal."



"I am not a part of the war wing, I am a citizen of Kosovo. My greatest achievement is war. I am open and always ready to support my comrades. The KLA did not commit crimes, Serbia committed crimes," Haradinaj said, adding that the special court should be viewed as "an element that will damage the image of Kosovo."



His statement came shortly after a failed attempt by parties stemming from the KLA to revoke a law that allowed the formation of the court.



RTS is reporting that Daut Haradinaj is "one of the most controversial former members of the KLA." In 2005, he was sentenced to five years in prison for killing three Albanians during the war, and at the time of the conflict in Macedonia, he was known as the main organizer of KLA members from Kosovo, the report said.