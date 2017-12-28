Politics PM says her government is "open to dialogue on all topics" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Thursday hosted a holiday reception for directors and editors of Serbian media outlets. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, December 28, 2017 | 09:19 Tweet (Tanjug)

According to Brnabic' remarks published by the government, she said her cabinet was "always open to dialogue on all topics."

Brnabic addressed the reception to say she was grateful to the media for cooperation and dialogue in 2017, "assessing that there were some nice and difficult moments" and adding that the government was "full of optimism for 2018," while she "expects even better cooperation with all media representatives."



"I know that we have some open issues with some media representatives, that we have some misunderstandings, but we are open to dialogue. The Serbian government is not an enemy of the media, " Brnabic said.



Answering journalist questions, she said that regional cooperation will remain one of Serbia's key priorities in 2018 and that it will "remain flexible, tolerant and open to dialogue with Croatia, although relations with this country are always complex."



The prime minister "stressed that Serbia will continue to focus on the Berlin Process, on its three aspects - the agenda of infrastructure linking rail and roads, the establishment of a common economic space and a regional platform for youth."



She said that regional cooperation must remain one of our main priorities, because it is important for us to achieve sustainable growth, in full capacity and with all our potentials.



If the entire region is not perceived as stable, Serbia will suffer the consequences of this, in terms of lack of investment, less money from funds and international financial institutions and more expensive loans, the Brnabic said.