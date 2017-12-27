Politics FM accused of "working directly against Serbia's interests" The opposition LDP has accused Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic of "working directly against Serbia's interests" with his statements. Source: Beta Wednesday, December 27, 2017 | 17:03 Tweet LDP logo

The LDP said in a press release carried by Beta on Wednesday that Dacic "sends dangerous messages to the countries in the region and openly speaks about some kind of conflict in the near future, in which Serbia and its citizens should take part."

"His statement, which characterizes those countries on which our future depends decisively as enemies, is a consequence of irresponsibility and the government's unclear policy, which at once speaks declaratively about European integration, while the ministers who are to implement the plans of that same government act contrary to its goals," said the statement, apparently reacting to Dacic's statements made on Tuesday for a Belgrade-based broadcaster.



The LDP assessed that "the rehabilitation of war criminals, relativization of their role in the wars in the former Yugoslavia, the stories about us being threatened by the countries of the region, and the alleged protective role of Russia, are a part of a project aimed at separating Serbia from EU countries and marginalizing an entire society."



"Civic democratic forces have a special obligation at this time and they do not have the right to selfishness while on the other side, those who bring with them the policy of the 90s - which Serbia once already barely survived, paying too high a price for it - are rallying," the statement said.