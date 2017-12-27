Politics Savamala report to be sent to prosecution "when ready" A MUP Internal Control report on the failure of police to act during the Savamala demolitions will be sent to the prosecutor's office and then made public. Source: Beta Wednesday, December 27, 2017 | 15:44 Tweet (Screen capture)

This was stated by Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, Beta reported on Wednesday.

He told reporters in the Serbian National Assembly that this information should be available to the prosecution first, then to the media, and that the prosecution will receive it "when the Internal Control Sector is ready."



Stefanovic said that if the report were to be made public, "the perpetrators of the potential criminal offense would be warned to better prepare their defense."