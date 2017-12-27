Politics Putin wants to work with Vucic "for our brotherly peoples" Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin on Wednesday handed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic a letter from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 27, 2017 | 12:20 Tweet (Tanjug)

The letter contains New Year and Christmas greetings, the Serbian Presidency announced in a statement.

In Serbia and Russia, Christmas is celebrated on January 7.



According to the statement, Putin "stressed that he counts on further improvement of bilateral cooperation in the interest of regional stability."



"During the outgoing year Russian-Serbian relations continued to develop dynamically. Our recent meeting in Moscow fully confirmed this. I count on continued work with you on improving bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of the brotherly peoples of our countries, in the interest of strengthening regional stability and security," Putin wrote.



Vucic thanked for the letter, and the "exceptional hospitality" that the Serbian delegation enjoyed during last week's visit to Moscow.



The Serbian president and the Russian ambassador "considered the result of the visit, and assessed that it was of great importance for further development of the two countries' comprehensive cooperation," the statement concluded.