Politics DS leader satisfied with party's showing in local polls DS leader Dragan Sutanovac says the party achieved "a cumulative result of 14.28 percent" in Sunday's local elections in four municipalities. Source: B92, Beta Monday, December 25, 2017 | 13:31

The leader of the DS, an opposition party in the National Assembly, described this as "solid and encouraging" as he addressed reporters during a news conference in Belgrade on Monday.

According to him, the result shows that the party enjoys a trend of increasing trust.



Sutanovac said the DS won 19 percent in Negotin, 13.6 percent in Mionica, 12.57 percent in Kostolac, and 8.56 percent in Pecinci.



He said this makes the Democrats (DS) "the second strongest party in Serbia."



Earlier in the day, ruling SNS leader and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said his party achieved convincing victories in four out five municipalities where local elections were held on Sunday.



According to unofficial results, the SNS won over 50 percent in Negotin, Mionica, Kostolac, and Pecinci, while the outcome of the voting in Presevo was yet to be announced as of late on Sunday.