Politics Ruling SNS declares victories in 4 municipalities Ruling SNS leader and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared late on Sunday his party's victory in local elections held on Sunday in four municipalities. Source: B92 Monday, December 25, 2017 | 10:23

Vucic said the SNS won convincingly in Pecinci, Mionica, Negotin, and Kostolac, while the results had not yet arrived at the time of his press conference from the fifth municipality - Presevo.

According to unofficial results, the Alternative for Changes led by Shqiprim Arifi won there.



Several incidents have been reported in Pecinci, where the local branch of the Democratic Party said they expected official complaints about irregularities to be filed "by the end of the process" - although the municipal election commission said there had been none by late Sunday.