Politics PM receives first visit by French ambassador Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Friday received French Ambassador to Serbia Frederic Mondoloni for his first official visit. Friday, December 22, 2017 | 16:22

According to a statement posted on the government's website, they "assessed that the interest of both states is to continue strengthening relations through regular political dialogue and work on joint economic projects."

Mondoloni "pointed out that French investors are very interested in investing in Serbia, especially in the field of environmental protection, and reminded of the interest of French companies for the Belgrade airport and cooperation on the project of construction of the subway."



He "highlighted the efforts that Serbia has made in the process of joining the European Union and the reform processes along that path, as well as on strengthening economic and political cooperation in the Western Balkans region" and "emphasized that this is a demanding process and that France will continue to support Serbia on the European path in the future, which is important for the prosperity and stability of the entire region."



Brnabic "pointed out that the project of the National Academy of Public Administration, which will be operational by the end of 2018 with the aim of gaining a more professional and efficient state administration, was modeled on European institutions of this kind, among which France was very important model."



Recalling that 2018 will mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War, the officials "stressed that this would be an opportunity to remind the historical alliances of our people, but also to encourage the strengthening of the mutual relations of the two countries in all areas."