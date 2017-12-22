Politics "Making Serbia ready for EU, maintaining strong Russia ties" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has told Bloomberg that he would likely not seek a second term in 2022. Source: B92 Friday, December 22, 2017 | 12:30 Tweet (EPA-EFE, file)

Vucic said his intention was "to finish my job in this office" needed for Serbia to join the EU.

"Am I going to be the president in 2025? I’m not,” he said, "putting the chance of stepping aside at 99 percent," Bloomberg is reporting.



"My idea is to finish my job in this office in the next four and half years and that’s it," Vucic said.



The agency described the issue of Kosovo as "the biggest hurdle to EU entry" and added that Serbia's "most powerful politician" said he would announce proposals to tackle it by early April.



According to the report, Vucic said he would present a proposal next year, first to Serbs, then to the international community.



He "refused to reveal specifics" and said it will be "crucial to improve ties with Albanians, and that both sides would have to make compromises," Bloomberg writes.



"I don’t think that it’s possible to have a kind of solution in which one side will get and gain everything and the other side will lose everything. This is one of the last chances to overcome one of the biggest problems in this region, for good," Vucic said.



The leader of Serbia's ruling SNS party also "repeated a vow that Serbia will not join EU nations in imposing sanctions against Russia, though he 'can’t guarantee what will happen after I leave this post'," the article said.



During the interview, Vucic also "vowed to make Serbia ready for EU entry by the start of next decade while maintaining strong ties with Russia."