Politics Government approves bonuses for security sector employees The Serbian government on Thursday passed a decision on the payment of bonuses to employees of Serbia's security sector. Source: B92 Friday, December 22, 2017 | 09:58

They include the Serbian Army, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of the Interior (MUP), and the Security Information Agency (BIA).

The decision on payment of bonuses in the amount of RSD 10,000 was made due to the fiscal consolidation measures that the government of Serbia implemented in the previous three years, the government announced on its website.