Politics "Threat of new war forced Serbia to move closer to Moscow" The threat of a new war in the Balkans has made Serbia move closer to Russia, the website Vzglyad is reported on Wednesday, cited by Beta. Thursday, December 21, 2017 | 15:45

According to the Russian website, the United States and the European Union are now "forced to admit that Russia's position in Serbia has strengthened."

The topic of deliveries of modern weapons systems to Serbia was among those that topped the agenda of Tuesday's meeting in the Kremlin between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, the report added. Other topics included political initiatives such as forming a free trade zone between Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union.



Vzglyad recalls that while in Moscow, Vucic said the current level of military cooperation reached between the two countries has not existed for decades.



"To be honest, this is not about decades: such military-technical cooperation never existed. Not only in the history of contacts between Russia and Serbia, but also between Yugoslavia and the USSR," writes the website.



The article added that Vucic was also in the past stressing that Serbia was on the EU path - and noted that "the paradox is in neither him, nor anyone in Belgrade clearly formulating what this ritual pledge means in practice."



"For a long time he's managed to paralyze the consciousness of Brussels and Washington with this magical phrase, but it seems that the Americans have lost their patience," the website said.