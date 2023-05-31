Politics Washington is furious with Pristina: "You will bear the consequences" The US Ambassador in Belgrade, Christopher Hill, said that Pristina will bear the consequences because it did not listen to the advice of the United States. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic

Hill added that this will affect relations with Washington, but that he is not familiar with all the details either.



He told reporters in Belgrade and added that progress must be made in the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, the formation of the CSM and the continuation of the dialogue.



"Our Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has made it clear that he opposes any moves Kurti has made that are contrary to all the advice we've been giving and Blinken has said there will be consequences. We must try not to lose our compass and direction, and it is the formation of the CSM, the normalization of relations. It is necessary for the Balkan region to be reconciled and to continue in the direction of the EU and Euro-Atlantic integrations," Hill said.



He added that the previous days were very difficult in many ways, and that United States of America regretted all the attacks on KFOR and NATO soldiers and it should not happen again.