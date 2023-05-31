Politics America condemns: Unacceptable; Barbed wire ready; Mass gathering started PHOTO/VIDEO Hundreds of citizens gathered this morning in front of the Zvečan municipality building, where KFOR soldiers and members of Special Kosovo Police still stand. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 09:33 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STR/bs

Hundreds of citizens gathered this morning in front of the Zvečan municipality building, in front of which KFOR soldiers and members of the Special Kosovo Police are still standing.



Members of KFOR installed barbed wire near the municipal building.



Protests by Serbs in three municipalities in the north began on Monday, and citizens request the fulfillment of two demands, that special police units be withdrawn from the north and that citizens who are employed be given access to the facility.



Yesterday, the residents of Zvečan added another demand, which is to release the arrested Serbs.

Milosavljević: We are waiting for information

Srdjan Milosavljević, former president of the Zvečan Municipality Assembly, reiterated that the demands are the withdrawal of special police units from the municipalities in the north of Kosovo.



"That fake mayors don't come to municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo, that our unjustly arrested citizens Radoš Petrović and Dušan Obrenović be released, because they are not guilty of being alive. We have information that lawyers are on the ground and we are waiting for feedback on whether will be released," said Milosavljević.

The flag of Serbia is 250 meters long