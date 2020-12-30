Politics Vučić is sending help to Croatia President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, sent a letter to the Government with a request to send one million euros of aid to Croatia, it's confirmed for B92 net. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 | 09:31 Tweet Share

Croatia was hit by a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale on Tuesday. The epicenter was in the vicinity of Petrinja and Sisak, and at least seven people were killed. Petrinja was mostly destroyed, and there is great damage in Sisak as well.



Vučić also said on Tuesday that Serbia is ready to help Croatia and that he hopes that the earthquake passed with minimal casualties.



"I am very sorry and we are ready to provide any kind of technical and financial assistance," he said yesterday during his stay in Zajecar.