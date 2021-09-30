Politics Agreement reached; Vučić: ROSU to withdraw; "Such Albanian actions won't be repeated" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is addressing the public at a press conference at the Officers' Home in Niš. Source: B92 Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 12:44 Tweet Share

He pointed out that we have reached a compromise solution to the crisis in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, and that the ROSU units will leave by 4 pm on October 2.



"The withdrawal of ROSU is foreseen, and that is an indicator that in the future such actions of Albanians will meet the resistance of the Serbian population. The return of KFOR in accordance with Resolution 1244 is significant and shows that it is possible to provide security guarantees for Serbs," Vucic pointed out.



He pointed out that there will be no removal of Serbian license plates, i.e. charging for temporary RKS license plates.

President of Serbia said that the EU, as a facilitator, will process everything that arises from the first agreement as a priority at the next meeting as the chief negotiator.



He stated that the formation of Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSMs) and violation of the agreement will be the first on the agenda. The disadvantages of the agreement are that a more difficult solution will be reached within a period of six months.



"We are the ones who introduced the sticker regime for them, they can't introduce trial plates, but they will put a sticker on the Serbian coat of arms and there are no costs involved," Vucic explained.

Agreed conclusions

Both parties agreed on the following points:



1. The special police units currently deployed at Jarinje and Brnjak, CCPs will be removed simultaneously with the roadblocks, starting on 2 October, 2021, at 8.00 a.m., and finishing no later than 16.00h. KFOR will deploy at Jarinje and Brnjak CCPs before the beginning of simultaneous removal and will remain for approximately two weeks to maintain a safe and secure environments and freedom of movement.



2. As of 4 October, 2021, at 8.00 a.m., the sticker regime as agreed in the framework of the EU-facilitated Dialogue will be applied as a temporary measure until a permanent solution is agreed.



3. A Working Group consisting of the representation of the EU, Belgrade and Pristina parties, and chaired by the EU, will be established to find a permanent solution to the license plate issue, based on the EU standards and practices. The first meeting of the Working Group will be held of 21 October, 2021, in Brussels. Within the six months from its first meeting, the Working Group will present its findings on a permanent solution to the high-level format of the Dialogue.