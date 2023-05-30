Politics Ministry of Defense: "Members of the Serbian Armed Forces are ready" Serbian Army is at the highest level of combat readiness, in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander and the President of the Republic of Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 19:00 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

The Serbian Army is at the highest level of combat readiness, in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander and the President of the Republic, according to the Ministry of Defense.



The army, together with other security forces of the Republic of Serbia, is monitoring the development of the situation on the ground.



The Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović, visited the part of the Serbian Armed Forces that were deployed as a preventive measure with his closest associates.



During the tour, General Mojsilović observed the deployment of units and the organization of life and work at home and isolated locations and made sure that the members of the Serbian Armed Forces are ready, motivated and fully trained to quickly and decisively perform all the tasks that are set before them.



Expressing his satisfaction with the current situation, the combat morale and determination of the soldiers and elders, who, as many times before, have shown that they can always be counted on, the Chief of the General Staff said that the Serbian Army will do everything in its power to be in the service of peace and security of the citizens of Serbia.