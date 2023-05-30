Politics KFOR's reaction is awaited; Kosovo police also announced: We continue... PHOTO/VIDEO It is calm in the north of Kosovo and Metohija this morning, after last night's conflict between KFOR members and Serbs in Zvečan. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 12:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic

In the municipalities of Zubin Potok, Zvečan and Leposavić, there were no incidents during the night, and the number of KFOR members was increased.



Serb protests have been scheduled for today in Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic.



Their demand is the withdrawal of special forces from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, as well as that the newly elected Albanian mayors do not come to work in Serbian municipalities in elections in which Serbs did not participate.

KFOR stretches the barbed wire