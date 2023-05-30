Politics Vučić met with the ambassadors of the Quint countries President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the ambassadors of the Quint countries. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 09:04 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ bs

The meeting is with representatives of the United States of America, Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany, as well as the head of the European Union delegation.



Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević, along with the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, Milan Mojsilović, will attend the meeting.



Last night, President Vučić called on the international community to reason with the prime minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, but not with meaningless announcements after which they give him visa liberalization and membership in the Council of Europe without forming the CSM.



"Once again, I call on the countries of the Quint to reason their child, because that child can cause such a mess as no one else has caused. That is why I plead on them to do it, because Serbs and Serbia want peace and we are not asking for anything more than that", said Vučić.