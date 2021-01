Politics Vucic with Macron in Paris on Monday President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will pay a working visit to France on Monday, February 1. Source: Tanjug Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 18:39 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Andrej Cukic

As it was announced from his office, Vučić will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris.



He will also attend a lunch hosted by the French president.