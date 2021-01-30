"Dear citizens, apologies for my attire": Vučić announced arrival of million vaccines
President of Serbia announced that another 1.000.000 doses of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Serbia in a month.Source: B92
"Dear citizens of Serbia. I apologize for being dressed like this, but this morning I had conversations with our friends around the world, to try to provide as many vaccines as possible for our citizens," said Aleksandar Vučić in a video address.
He said that he was proud of the fact that the citizens of Serbia took the vaccination seriously, realizing that health was the most important thing.