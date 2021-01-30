Politics 0

"Dear citizens, apologies for my attire": Vučić announced arrival of million vaccines

President of Serbia announced that another 1.000.000 doses of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Serbia in a month.

Source: B92
Share
buducnostsrbijeav
buducnostsrbijeav

"Dear citizens of Serbia. I apologize for being dressed like this, but this morning I had conversations with our friends around the world, to try to provide as many vaccines as possible for our citizens," said Aleksandar Vučić in a video address.

He said that he was proud of the fact that the citizens of Serbia took the vaccination seriously, realizing that health was the most important thing.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 14 go to page