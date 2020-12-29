Politics Vučić: I want Croatia to recover quickly after the earthquake President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is in Zaječar, where he is touring the works on several important projects in that city. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, December 29, 2020 | 13:57 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV B92

The first in stop in his visit were the final works on the reconstruction of the Elementary School "Hajduk Veljko" and the sports hall.



These works are worth 245 million dinars.



The Elementary School "Hajduk Veljko" has about 600 students, of which 327 in the lower grades, and more than 300 students in the older ones.



After school, Vučić visited the works on the construction of the Temple of the "Ascension of the Lord", and then attended the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the City Stadium. "In recent years, we have been trying to invest a lot in Zajecar, and you will see that more and more every year," he said on that occasion.



Along with the president, Minister of Youth and Sports Vanja Udovicic and Director of the Public Investment Office Marko Blagojevic are also visiting Zajecar, and they were hosted by city's Mayor Bosko Nicic.



"We are ready to provide any kind of assistance. I want Croatia to recover quickly, to quickly rebuild all facilities," he stressed.



"I hope that everything went with a minimum number of victims," he said.



He wished Croatia a speedy recovery from the disaster that befell it and offered Serbia assistance, both technical and financial.