Politics Escobar: Find a solution, urgently The US Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, stated today that the main priority is to reduce tensions in the north of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 12:02 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Escobar said that in Brussels after the meeting with the special envoy of the European Union for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, after he conducted separate talks with the heads of the negotiating teams of Belgrade and Pristina, Petar Petkovic and Besnik Bislimi, Radio Free Europe reports.



"Tensions are very high at the moment," Escobar said after the meeting.



According to him, a solution must be found for the license plates and it is important that the parties return to dialogue in order to continue the talks and resolve all open issues.



Escobar emphasized that he came to Brussels to support the EU's efforts to find an urgent solution to calm the current tensions in Kosovo.