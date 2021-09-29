Politics Serbs rejected the proposal; Ursula in Belgrade, negotiators in Brussels Administrative crossings Brnjak and Jarinje still under blockade due to protests of Serbs dissatisfied with the decision of Pristina concerning license plates. Source: B92, RTS Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 08:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

The roads Leposavić - Raška and Ribarići - Zubin potok were blocked for traffic on the tenth day, and the situation at the crossings is calm. The mayors of the Serb municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija rejected the proposal of the KFOR commander that the units of the special Kosovo police be replaced by KFOR soldiers, and that the decision on temporary registrations remain.



The KFOR commander suggested to the mayors of Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo to replace Pristina Special Police Unit at the crossings with Serbia and that Pristina's decision on temporary license plates for vehicles from Serbia remain in place, but the mayors refused, the Serb List party said on Tuesday.



„In consultation with our citizens, we unanimously rejected such a proposal. Our people and we, as its representatives, are not ready to agree with Pristina’s intention to put us in the ghetto and abolish the right to freedom of movement, which has been the modern European value for decades and which should also apply to Serbs in this area,“ the Serb List Party said.



The statement added that due to Pristina’s unilateral decision, Serbs had been protesting for nine days at the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings and would stay there „as long as necessary".



They called on Pristina to return the situation to the period before September 20th, to withdraw its armed formations and find an appropriate solution through the dialogue with Belgrade.



„Everything else will only heat the already tense situation, which our representatives are keeping under control with great difficulty, while on the other hand, our people are being harassed by individuals from ROSU special forces,“ the mayors of Serbian municipalities concluded.



They reacted with this statement to the statement of the Kosovo Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Sfeçla, who spoke about the offer of KFOR to withdraw the Special Units, claiming that the offer was accepted by the Kosovo authorities, but that the Serb residents rejected it, and that according to him, this refusal revealed their true purpose, which is Serbia's main political goal: to block the roads in Jarinje and Brnjak.