Suzana Vasiljevic: President's health was not well

President of Serbia canceled some obligations on the advice of doctors, said Suzana Vasiljevic, media advisor to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic.

Source: RTS
Screenshot TV Prva
"President wasn't feeling well, and Ursula von der Leyen arrives tomorrow night and the day after tomorrow we are going to Nis with her, to mark the launch of work on the new railway corridor, after that we go to Dubai and with everyday problems in Kosovo, he simply had to slow down a bit", said Vasiljevic on Tuesday night.

"So we decided, that is, the doctors suggested that he takes a break for a while," she told Euronews.

Asked whether the public should be concerned, she answered in the negative. "I hope that everything will be fine, it's just a matter of fatigue," said the president's advisor.

According to Vasiljevic, the meetings scheduled for Tuesday with the ambassadors of Russia and China have been postponed to Wednesday. Vučić's announced speech at the two-day conference "Western Balkans, one region, one market - a step towards the EU common market" in Novi Sad was also canceled.

