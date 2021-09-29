Politics Ursula von der Leyen in Belgrade President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is coming to Belgrade. She is meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. Source: RTS Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 07:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski

Von der Leyen will stay in Serbia for two days, while on Thursday she will meet with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.



President of the European Commission began her Balkan tour with a visit to Tirana on Tuesday, ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit on October 6th. After Tirana, von der Leyen also visited North Macedonia.



On Thursday morning, together with President Vučić, von der Leyen will participate in the launch of the project on the railway Corridor 10.



It is planned that the President of the EC will attend the signing of the contract for the rehabilitation of the section on the Peace Highway (Nis-Pristina), which is being implemented with the financial support of the European Union.



Before the meetings in Belgrade, Ursula von der Leyen will talk to Albin Kurti and Vjosa Osmani in Pristina, and then in Podgorica with Milo Djukanovic and Zdravko Krivokapic.



During the visit, President of the European Commission will express her commitment to the region and its European future. She will discuss the political and regional situation with the leaders, it was announced in the Commission.



Asked whether in Belgrade, Pristina, and possibly in Tirana, von der Leyen will discuss resolving the current crisis in Kosovo and Metohija, the EC stressed that the EU's position is "clear" when seeking "de-escalation and resumption of dialogue".



Ursula von der Leyen ends her official visit to the Western Balkans on Thursday in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where she will attend the opening ceremony of the Svilaj Bridge connecting Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, together with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and BiH Council of Ministers Chairman Zoran Tegeltija.