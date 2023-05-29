Politics Hovenier: The need for de-escalation, mayors not to work from municipal buildings The U.S. Ambassador in Pristina, Jeffrey Hovenier, said today that the Quint countries agree that the situation needs to be de-escalated. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 29, 2023 | 20:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He said this after the meeting of the ambassadors of the Quinte countries with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Aljbin Kurti, and added that the US recommendation is that mayors do not work from municipal buildings, but from other buildings.



Hovenier, however, did not say whether Kurti agreed with the recommendation, saying it was not his place to speak.



"The US believes, and I am talking about my colleagues, that it is not necessary for elected presidents in the North to go to work every day. In fact, in the short term, we recommend that this not happen," said Hovenier, Reporters report.



He said that there is agreement that the situation should be de-escalated, "but he does not know if he can say that there is agreement on how to achieve that de-escalation".