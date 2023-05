Politics Vučić speaks at 8 p.m. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will address the citizens at 8 p.m., and you can follow the live broadcast on B92 and TV Prva. Source: B92 Monday, May 29, 2023 | 19:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ nr

He will speak from the Presidency about the current situation in Kosovo.



Immediately after the address, President of Serbia will go to the administrative line.



He will spend the night with the army and monitor the situation from there.