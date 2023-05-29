Politics A new threat to citizens?; Sniper in Zubin potok; The Serbs are not retreating; VIDEO A large number of KFOR members were deployed this morning near the main bridge over the Ibar, which divides North and South Mitrovica. Source: B92 Monday, May 29, 2023 | 14:07 Tweet Share

They are also deployed near the municipal building in Zvečan.

A large number of special forces in front of the Zubin Potok municipality

Sniper in the municipality of Zubin potok

Dragiša Milović, president of the Zvečan municipality, said that they told KFOR representatives that the municipal building was built by their fathers and grandfathers, not Albin Kurti.



Now we are waiting for KFOR's response.

Simić: "We are here and waiting"

The vice-president of the Serb List, Igor Simić, addressed the journalists in Zvečan, who pointed out that they told the KFOR representatives that the citizens would not take shelter until the ROSU special forces withdrew from the municipal building, and that the building would be secured by KFOR soldiers.



"Now we are talking at a higher level. We are here and waiting," Simic pointed out.



He emphasized that KFOR must prevent the so-called the Kosovo police from harassing Serbian people.

KFOR members are sleeping

Members of KFOR in Leposavic fell asleep.

They threatened: Disperse or we will remove the citizens ourselves

A representative of KFOR spoke today with the representatives of the Serb List in Zvečan and requested that the citizens gathered in front of the municipality disperse.



He warned that, otherwise, KFOR will take action to remove the citizens themselves.



The president of the Serb List, Goran Rakić, replied that there are unarmed people in front of the municipality in Zvečan and that women and children will soon join them, reports Tanjug reporter.



KFOR then invited the media reporting in the Albanian language to enter the municipal building, where the police told them that it was for their own safety.



Journalists reporting in Serbian language are still outside, in front of the municipal building, as well as some of the journalists reporting in Albanian, who did not enter the municipal building.