Politics The Serbian Army is deploying forces near Kosovo: "Until 2 p.m." Vucevic said that Armed Forces should remain at the highest level of combat readiness, but that he expects this issue to be resolved politically, not by war. Source: Kosovo online Monday, May 29, 2023 | 12:05

Defense Minister Miloš Vučević said today that Serbian Armed Forces (SAF) will remain at the highest level of combat readiness until Friday, and that the army's formations will be fully deployed along the administrative line by 2 p.m. today.



He added that the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović, is in constant talks with KFOR, whose task is to, as Vucevic said, ensure the peace and security of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.