Politics New chaos on the so-called Kosovo; Tear gas thrown; Alert sirens sounding PHOTO/VIDEO A large number of KFOR members were deployed this morning near the main bridge over the Ibar, which divides North and South Mitrovica. Source: B92 Monday, May 29, 2023 | 08:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

A large number of KFOR members were deployed this morning near the main bridge over the Ibar, which divides North and South Mitrovica.



They are also deployed near the municipal building in Zvečan.



Members of the Italian section of KFOR are at the entrance to Bosniak Mahal, where they have been stationed since the early hours of the morning. Several jeeps and trucks with more than 100 soldiers are present.



According to "Kosovo Online", sirens sounded in Zvečan around 7:00 a.m.

The special forces retreated to the municipal building in Zvečan

Members of KFOR are deployed in front of the municipality building, while the special forces have currently retreated to the municipality building. Thousands of citizens are peacefully protesting on the streets of Zvečan and waiting for an answer to their demands.



There are representatives of the Serb List, former mayors of the municipalities of North Mitrovica and Zvečan, Milan Radojević and Dragiša Milović.

Kosovo Police: We were forced

Tanjug/AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic

The police is engaged in maintaining public order and peace, providing security to citizens, freedom of movement and undertakes police measures in accordance with the situation and events in the north, which remain the goals of the police, it was stated on the Facebook profile of the Kosovo Police.



"Protests are taking place in the north of the country today, and in connection with that, Kosovo Police recognizes the right to public gatherings through peaceful protest, but by official duty takes care of the preservation of public order and peace, as well as performing the duties defined by the Constitution and laws of Kosovo", it is published in a statement.



They add that the citizens gathered in an organized manner in front of the municipal buildings in the north, such as Leposavić, Zubin Potok and Zvečan, as a sign of protest.



"Citizens gathered in front of the municipal buildings in the north, such as Leposavić, Zubin Potok and Zvečan for a protest, where in front of the Zvečan municipal building, protesters tried to forcibly enter the municipal building. The police were forced to use legal means such as tear gas to stop the protesters and bring the situation under control," it said.



As they emphasized, the protests continue in the northern municipalities, and Kosovo Police is managing the situation.



"At the same time, we call on citizens to pay attention when calling for protests, to protest peacefully and not fall for provocations," it was pointed out on the profile of the Kosovo Police.