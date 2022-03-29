Politics Disputed testimony on Ivanovic's murder: Late Lainovic confided in late Gligorijevic Portal KRIK published an interview with a certain Boban Bogdanović, a man who, as he himself states, was a close friend of Aleksandar Gligorijević Puke. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 17:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

This is one of the influential criminals from the criminal group of Veljko Belivuk, who, as he claims, "knows who organized and carried out the murder of politician Oliver Ivanovic".



Bogdanović's story has a problematic section. There are no witnesses for corroborate these claims, because all those mentioned by Bogdanović, whose names are transmitted by KRIK, have passed away.



On the occasion of this story of KRIK, a member of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party, lawyer Vladimir Djukanović, spoke out.



Lainović, now dead, comes to Novi Sad, where he meets Gligorijević, who is also dead now, who brings him money, but otherwise he doesn't know what he is bringing him money for. After that, deceased Gligorijevic confides in his best friend, who has been silent about all this for two years and decides to talk about it all just before the elections, and KRIK broadcasts it. He also told Gligorijevic, who is now dead, about the murder of Oliver Ivanovic, another dead man. No one can check those claims, because dead mouths don't speak, and we have two dead, but you fired it up like that and you're trying in such a rude way to run a campaign, do you really think there's anyone here crazy and that this is the way for you to create and invent a campaign?" Djukanovic wondered.



He added that "certain services do not sleep and aim to create tensions prior to the elections."



"Obviously, certain services are not sleeping and are trying in every way to create a tense situation before the elections. Precisely with those lies about fabricated alleged phantom calls to voters and what they are doing now... They will do it to create a circus and chaos for the elections and in order to delegitimize the election process and to give some chance for some protests because it is known that their favorites, and I am talking about those that certain structures on the side obviously promote - Djilas, Marinika Tepic and others, have no chance in the elections. So much for the KRIK campaign and the nonsense they published today", Djukanovic concluded.