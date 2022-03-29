Politics 0

Vučić met with the Italian Minister of Defense

Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Minister of Defense of Italy, Lorenzo Guerini.

Source: Tanjug
FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC
FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC

