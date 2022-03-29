Vučić met with the Italian Minister of Defense
Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Minister of Defense of Italy, Lorenzo Guerini.Source: Tanjug
Serbian Progressive Party is holding a pre-election rally in Subotica, where SNS President Aleksandar Vucic is speaking.
Portal KRIK published an interview with a certain Boban Bogdanović, a man who, as he himself states, was a close friend of Aleksandar Gligorijević Puke.
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, referred to the events in Ukraine, saying that Serbia wants peace to be achieved ASAP, and he expressed his concerns.
"Serbia is nobody's servant and does not carry out anyone's orders, neither Russia's, nor America's, nor anyone else's".
Tonight, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, as a guest on B92 TV, commented on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and the protests of Serbs.
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be hosted on the show "Directly" on TV B92 on Friday at 9 p.m.
A large number of Serbs, according to initial estimates, close to 10.000, gathered in the center of North Mitrovica.
The convoy of ROSU armored vehicles is currently moving from Pristina towards the north of Kosovo and Metohija.