Grenell's answer to Pristina: And you refused help PHOTO

Former US Special Envoy for Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, reacted to Pristina's request for NATO membership.

Grenell reacted to the retweeted news that the Minister of Defense of Kosovo, Armend Mehaj, after the Russian intervention in Ukraine, requested urgent membership of Kosovo in NATO and that the United States establishing a permanent military base of U.S. forces in Kosovo.

"Kosovo's accelerated membership to NATO is an immediate need to guarantee security and stability in the region and beyond as Europe and the world is facing a serious security challenge after Russia’s severe aggression to Ukraine", Mehaj wrote on Twitter.

Grenell wrote that the current government of Kosovo, led by Albin Kurti, refused US aid for gas, which would dramatically reduce prices. The people should be angry.

"The current government just rejected U.S. help to bring a gas pipeline to them", Grenell tweeted.

