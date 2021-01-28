Politics "We don't need Serbia's permission, we will unite with Albania, if they stop us..." Former Kosovo Prime Minister, Ramush Haradinaj, stated that for the unification of the so-called Kosovo and Albania, they do not need Serbia's permission. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 13:37 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Salvatore di Nolfi

The President of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, stated that this unification is not connected with the agreement that should be reached with Serbia, but that it is an internal decision of Kosovo, reports Gazeta Express.



He explained that the so-called Kosovo should come to unification in the same way as it did with the "army, Trepca or the decision for independence". He pointed out that the unification with Albania is connected with several events.



"If the obstacles set by Serbia, as well as a part of the international community related to our recognitions or NATO membership, remain, because security is a priority, we have no choice but to go to a referendum with Albania," Haradinaj said.



He emphasized that the request for unification with Albania is different from the request from the past.



"Earlier, it was requested that the union get the approval of Serbia, now we are not asking for the approval of Serbia," Haradinaj emphasized.



He added that the goal is a union with Albania and that Kosovo's institutions will continue to exist.



"The state of Kosovo will be in a union with Albania. The current Kosovo interim institutions remain. The responsibilities of Kosovo given by the Constitution remain, then there would be a Constitution of the Kosovo-Albania Union," Haradinaj added.



According to him, the project of exchanging territories failed.



He added that, if he becomes president, another solution will be found, which will be reached by consensus between institutions and parties, Kosovo Online portal reported.