Politics "We will open a discussion on compulsory military service" VIDEO / PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that at the meeting with army representatives, he discussed the introduction of mandatory military service. Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 13:21

He announced that a wide public debate on that would be opened in the coming months.



"We will talk before making any decision, because that has its advantages and disadvantages," Vucic pointed out.



He pointed out that a bad side is that food provision alone costs 70 million euros, and when the income for soldiers is provided, another 1.2 to 1.8 billion euros should be set aside.



The good side, he points out, is that empty positions in Serbia can be filled and revived with the army personnel. Vučić says that several places will be filled with new units this year, in Priboj, Loznica, Bela Crkva in Banat, Pirot, Negotin and Surdulica.



"We don't have a problem with professional soldiers like we had last year," he said, noting that the problem is that they are being offered higher salaries elsewhere.



He said that there were talks about problems at the meeting with the military leadership of Serbia.



"We talked, we have to worry, you know, about the current circumstances pertaining to Kosovo and Metohija, we have regional problems, we have a third problem concerning the geopolitical disputes of the great powers, in accordance with all that we have to take care of ourselves," Vucic said.



"We have done a lot to improve combat readiness, to buy the most modern weapons," he said, summarizing the work of the Serbian Army and the Ministry of Defense in 2020.



He added that in conditions that are not easy, he is satisfied with the work and engagement of our people.



"Our army is a factor of stability, security and a deterrent to anyone who would like to attack our country. There will be more investments in our system," he said.

