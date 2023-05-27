Politics Very difficult situation on so-called Kosovo: Deployment of Serbian Army in progress Miloš Vučević, the new president of the Serbian Progressive Party and Minister of Defense, said that the situation in Kosovo and Metohija is very difficult. Source: B92 Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 15:35 Tweet Share

"The situation in Kosovo and Metohija is very difficult. As a Serb, I absolutely understand the message of the Serb List and all the citizens of Kosovo and Metohija. State authorities will consider the message of the Serb List in a short period of time," said Vučević and added:



"The deployment of the units of the Serbian Army along the administrative line is underway, and I expect that they will be in their positions in the next few hours. We are not playing any war games, but Serbia's red lines are known. The deployment of units is underway, in accordance with the current situation, and will remain in their positions until further notice".