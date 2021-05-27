Politics "Why didn't you tell the Serbian Prime Minister who committed the crimes?" During the debate in the Kosovo Assembly, the PDK MP asked Prime Minister Albin Kurti why he did not tell the Serbian Prime Minister who committed war crimes. Source: B92 Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 13:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Andrej Cukic

According to the Pristina newspaper Koha Ditore, PDK MP Abelard Tahiri asked Kurti why he did not have the courage to tell the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, who committed the crimes.



"You explained the maps to us, putting Kosovo in the 'frame' of crimes. I ask you once again, who are the war criminals in the Republic of Kosovo who should leave the institutions," he asked Kurti, who repeatedly said that all those who committed crimes in Kosovo should not be in institutions.



MP Ariana Musliu-Shoshi asked Kurti what he actually wants to achieve through dialogue with Serbia, while MP Time Kadrijaj reminded the Kosovo Prime Minister that he said before the election that the introduction of reciprocity in Serbia is only a matter of days before he is elected.



"Your Self-Determination movement insisted on that, and now you have taken up positions. It has only one epilogue - hypocrisy towards the citizens. Days and weeks have passed, Mr. Kurti, more than two months, Mr. Kurti, and we still have no reciprocity", Kadrijaj said.



Prime Minister of Kosovo said in front of the deputies in the Assembly of Kosovo that the Kosovo government is committed to establishing reciprocity towards Serbia and stressed that it takes time for something like that, reports Kosovo online.



"So, we need time to establish reciprocity. Reciprocity is not a measure of revenge, but a principle, which springs from the principle of equality and we will introduce it when we are well prepared for its realization. Someone will not like it, but we will do it," said Kurti.



He also pointed out that he did not believe that "there are war criminals among former KLA members", adding that Serbia clearly understood his statement given in Brussels, related to war criminals.



"Only individuals in Kosovo did not understand my statement. I believe that there are no war criminals only in Serbia, there are also in the north, in Bosnia-Herzegovina, maybe Montenegro, I did not talk about countries there, but about the region. The opposition does not know how to criticize, but only resorts to slander".