Politics "D-Day" for Vučić; Fighting for Community of Serbian Municipalities from the start Is today "D-day" for solving the Kosovo and Metohija issue, since it has been announced for days that today's meeting in Brussels is crucial? Monday, February 27, 2023 | 11:54

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who is participating in it, repeated several times that he "sits at the table with clear red lines set".



Just to reiterate, the meetings of EU representatives with the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo will begin in Brussels at 3 p.m., first separately, and then a joint meeting will follow.



Vučić will go directly from the plane to meet with Gabriel Escobar, the media reports.



As has been pointed out several times, Serbia will not recognize the so-called independence. Kosovo nor its membership in the United Nations, which is allegedly mentioned in the Franco-German plan presented to Vučić and Kurti.



In addition, Belgrade's position is categorical that the Community of Serbian Municipalities must be formed before entering into the details of the European plan for Kosovo and Metohija, whose authors are actually German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.



Also, the highest officials of Serbia have already pointed out that the president of Serbia is in an almost impossible position - "to save what can be saved", reminds the newspaper "Alo".



"Jeremić, Tadić and the others destroyed Serbian interests in Kosovo and Metohija, now it is up to President Vučić to fight for all of us. Vučić is like a football player who enters the game from the bench at 3:0 for the opponent, and he is required to win the match. False patriots are hoping for capitulation, they are supposedly worried about the fate of the southern Serbian province, and they would be overjoyed if we lost everything, so that they could triumphantly say that they were right," the paper continues, adding:



"If President Vučić refuses to sign anything, the happiest will be the star and hero of Pristina, Vuk Jeremić, Ponoš, who melted tanks and ruined the Serbian Army, and the rest of the wretches who will immediately forget about Kosovo and Metohija and talk about how we are going back to the 90s. No one in Serbia would agree to be in Aleksandar Vučić's shoes, and everyone is stalking him like bloodthirsty beasts, false patriots, henchmen of foreign embassies and autochauvinists eager for Vučić's downfall, even at the cost of Serbia's downfall."



The President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Vladimir Orlić, spoke to TV Prva this morning about today's meeting and the gravity of the situation that awaits Vučić in Brussels, who said that France and Germany, which are the authors of the plan put before Vučić, are not on Serbia's side when it comes to Kosovo, which Belgrade considers part of its territory.



"In impossible conditions, you have to fight for something important, but we also hear from them that there are some obligations that benefit the Serbian people," said Orlić, alluding to the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



"The CSM must be established, it must be done so that we can move on. We don't have the luxury of not negotiating," said Orlić, who added that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will "fight for the interests of the people and the country" in Brussels.



Orlić assessed that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti is an "extremist" who does not show any reason, nor does he behave reasonably and rationally.



According to him, Serbia's red lines are the formation of the CSM, but also opposition to Kosovo's membership in the United Nations and non-recognition of independence.

Novosti reports also state that "while irresponsible individuals in the opposition criticize in advance, they forget that Vučić today represents Serbia in Brussels and all its citizens. After today's talks, the saddest will be those who try to present themselves as very concerned about the fate of Kosovo and Metohija, when in fact they are only hoping that the capitulation will be signed today".



If Vučić resists the pressure, the happiest will be the part of the opposition gathered around Zdravko Ponoš, Vuk Jeremic and similar politicians without any legitimacy, who will immediately forget about Kosovo and Metohija and repeat the old mantra of the late Democratic Party about "returning to the nineties", Novosti points out.



"Also, we should bear in mind that it was they who put Serbia in the most difficult possible position for negotiations with the separatists in Pristina. A series of disastrous moves in the period from the unilateral declaration of the 'independence' of Pristina, such as the clumsily drafted question for the MSP by Jeremic, until "transferring the negotiations under the auspices of the EU, setting up crossings at Jarinje and Brnjak, are just some of the terrible results of the policy of the aforementioned DS. Now, they expect Vučić to make incredible progress on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, after a series of their mistakes," this Belgrade newspaper says.



And they state that Serbia has clear "red lines" – no UN membership for Pristina and no recognition of independence. "It should be noted that these are only the "red lines" that have been publicly announced, and we must especially bear in mind that Pristina does not want to respect anything and does not agree to any compromise. Kurti does not even want to form the CSM, and that is a prerequisite for all further agreements, Novosti added.