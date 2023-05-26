Politics More than 200,000 citizens gathered; Vučić: "I will fight for every second of peace" Gathering "Serbia of Hope" is being held in Belgrade, which began at 7 p.m. in front of Serbian Parliament and which was called by the President of Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, May 26, 2023 | 19:55 Tweet Share

Today, a large gathering of "Serbia of Hope" is being held in Belgrade, which began at 7 p.m. in front of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, and which was called by the President of Serbia.



Since this morning, videos and photos of the masses of people from all parts of Serbia are starting, or have started, on their way to Belgrade. Although the start of the rally is officially scheduled for 7 p.m., a large number of Serbian citizens have already arrived in the capital, as evidenced by the photos.

Stefan Krkobabić: A meeting worth remembering

Foto: PUPS

Stefan Krkobabić, vice-president of the Party of United Pensioners, Farmers and Proletarians of Serbia — Solidarity and Justice and PUPS coordinator for participation in the "Serbia of Hope" rally, said:



"We took part, all of us from Belgrade, that goes without saying, this is our city, but also more than 5,000 of our people from all over Serbia, including Kosovo and Metohija. It's nice to see them, but also a great honor to be with them! When you look — they are all decent people for a decent Serbia!"



The gathering of PUPS Belgrade was on the plateau in front of St. Mark's Church, the meeting with the members from Kosovo and Metohija was especially impressive and extremely emotional.



"Our people from Kosovo and Metohija have and will always have our full support," said Stefan Krkobabić.

Vučić: I will fight for every second of peace

"Thank you endlessly for coming in such large numbers in front of the Assembly, and that the rain didn't drive you away. Now I'm going to ask you, my dear friends, to lower the flags and banners. Before any words, I was preparing for tonight, today, like everyone in the previous days, there must be silence. For all the children killed in the school 'Vladislav Ribnikar', for the guard Dragan, for the children from Dubona and Malo Orašje. For every life that was taken by force. That's why I ask you to pay respect to all the victims with a minute of silence", Vucic said.



After Vučić's words, there was a minute of silence for all the victims.



The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, reflected on today's events in Kosovo and Metohija.



"It was as if they were deliberately waiting for people from the north of Kosovo to come to Belgrade, municipal buildings were attacked. And the representatives of Quint countries were silent on all this, and now they are condemning it, when the Albanians have finished. We have not had a more serious crisis. As soon as this rally is over, we will have a meeting of the National Security Council, and I fear a lot of bad things," he said.



Vučić stated that a difficult period is ahead of us, and that we have nowhere to go - oppressed by lies and fraud.



"We have done nothing wrong to anyone and pressed against the wall we have nowhere to go but to defend our country and people. I will fight for every second of peace to last longer. But in case of the first attack on the Serbs, we will not sit idly by. You will not expel the Serbs," said the president Serbia.



I love you endlessly, long live Serbia, exclaimed the president of Serbia at the end of the address, when the song "This is Serbia" began.