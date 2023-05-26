Politics Dramatic situation at the so-called Kosovo: "We are facing with terror" Serbian Defense Minister Miloš Vučević said that the situation in the so-called Kosovo is dramatic, as President Aleksandar Vučić warned. Source: B92, Kosovo online Friday, May 26, 2023 | 18:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

He said that Pristina is heading towards escalation.



"A few minutes ago, the president issued an order to the army to raise combat readiness to the highest level. The army has started its activities, what Kurti is doing is leading us to red lines, this is no longer a game, this threatens the safety of all the people who live in these areas. We will carry out the order of the Commander-in-Chief and do what is expected of the Serbian Army."



"The army is deploying to positions towards the administrative line at the moment. From this morning, everything went wrong. Aleksandar Vučić warned that Kurti would not stop, but would continue with actions. The fact that someone wears a "uniform" does not mean that he does not carry out terror.



"There is an ongoing attempt to seize all the municipalities in the north of Kosovo by illegal authorities with the assistance of their police, and all with a mild reaction from KFOR, EULEX and the international community," said Minister Vučević for RTS.



As he added, now is the moment for both KFOR and EULEX to show themselves and prevent violence.



"We don't need phrases and announcements, but to see what you can do to prevent escalation. We don't want escalation, but Kurti leads us to our red lines. We will not allow any new Storm and expulsion of our citizens," the minister pointed out.



He also added that Serbia will find ways to react politically first, but does not rule out other ways.



"But we will not allow that. We are in constant communication with international representatives, we are sending out a cry for Kurti to bring him back to his senses," Minister Miloš Vučević said.



He said that the red line for Serbia is for someone to start killing and expelling Serbs, as well as breaking into their apartments.



"It should be a red line for the whole world, for all those who tell us all the time about human rights," he concluded.



He told the Serbs on the so-called told Kosovo to remain calm.



"I am telling them not to fall for provocations, a scenario in which they would be portrayed as criminals. There is ongoing terror against the Serbian community. It is important that we remain calm and at the same time defend our rights and freedoms," said Vučević.