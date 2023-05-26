Politics Vučić signed the order: Serbian Army was put on the highest level of combat readiness President of Serbia and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Aleksandar Vučić, signed an order to raise the combat readiness of the Serbian Armed Forces. Source: B92 Friday, May 26, 2023 | 15:30 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

The President of Serbia and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Aleksandar Vučić, signed an order to raise the combat readiness of the units of the Serbian Armed Forces to the highest level.



He ordered an urgent movement in the direction of the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija, "Novosti" learns.



As reported by this media, Vučić decided on this move because of the violence that Albin Kurti's special police are carrying out against the Serbian people in Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavić.



He also asked NATO to urgently stop violence against Serbs.