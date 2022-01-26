Politics Von der Leyen: Good meeting with Prime Minister Brnabic PHOTO After the meeting with Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that they had a good meeting. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 07:57 Tweet Share Tanjug/ Vlada Republike Srbije/ Peđa Vučković

Ursula von der Leyen pointed out that further cooperation in the future on the development of quality projects under the €30 billion Investment Plan for the Western Balkans has been agreed.



"We discussed Serbia’s EU path, continued progress on the rule of law and engagement in the dialogue with Pristina", Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter after meeting with Brnabic at the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels.

"We will also work for the future with quality projects under the €30 billion Investment Plan for the Western Balkans", Von der Leyen added.



Last night, Prime Minister Brnabić assessed the visit to Brussels as successful, stating that the meetings she had with officials show how committed the EU is to Serbia.