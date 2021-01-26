Politics "Biden knows the history of Kosovo - everything will be different" Leader of Vetëvendosje movement Albin Kurti says that US President Joe Biden is well acquainted with the history of the so-called Kosovo and the Western Balkans Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 10:30 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Stratos Brilakis

"I know that finances are very important in politics, but so is history. I am afraid that the previous administration gave more weight to finances than to history," Kurti said, adding that it was difficult in the debates with former US envoy Richard Grenell.



In an interview for the news portal, Kurti assessed that Grenell was in a hurry and was focused on financial issues, and he expressed confidence that things would be different with President Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Kosovo Online reports.



When it comes to the agreement signed on September 4, 2020, on economic normalization between the so-called Kosovo and Serbia, Kurti said that he "likes the part about the recognition of the so-called Kosovo by Israel and pointed out that the cooperation between the USA and the EU around the Western Balkans is important".



The leader of the Self-Determination Movement said that the content of the agreement between the so-called Kosovo and Serbia are more important than the deadline or speed with which it was achieved.



"We should not talk about maps with this old idea of exchanging territories. We should talk about people, citizens and communities, not about the politicians we should save," Kurti said.



Kurti said that the European Union has neglected the region, especially Kosovo and Metohija, which is not even included in the visa-free travel regime.



Emphasizing that the fate of the region is in the hands of EU, he reiterated his idea that the European Union should organize a "mini Marshall Plan" for the six countries of the Western Balkans, following the example of the American fund after the Second World War.



Kurti said that he is optimistic that, if Kosovo and Metohija and Serbia are seriously and sincerely involved in the talks, an agreement will be reached, and assessed that it is difficult to predict the membership of the so-called Kosovo in the United Nations.